Man shot to death on West Brookstown Drive, BRPD investigating
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night.
According to a spokesman with the department, Battlerack Scatter, Jr., 34, was found dead in a grassy area in the 4100 block of W. Brookstown Drive, near Prescott Rd. on Oct. 15.
Police say Scatter was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:50 p.m.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
