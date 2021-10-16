Ask the Expert
Man shot to death on West Brookstown Drive, BRPD investigating

BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night.

According to a spokesman with the department, Battlerack Scatter, Jr., 34, was found dead in a grassy area in the 4100 block of W. Brookstown Drive, near Prescott Rd. on Oct. 15.

Police say Scatter was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:50 p.m.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

