Autumn returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that we’re in the wake of the heavily advertised cold front, the forecast will be dry and cool for the next several days. Saturday will start with a few clouds, then become mostly sunny with highs only in the mid 70s.

This will bode well for the LSU vs Florida game, which kicks off at 11 a.m. at Tiger Stadium. The winds could play a roll, as it’ll be breezy with winds out of the north at 10-20 mph.

It will stay breezy throughout the day, but the winds will diminish by sunset, which will set the stage for a much cooler Saturday night. In fact, low temperatures will drop to 50 degrees by daybreak Sunday, with some parts of the viewing area dropping into the upper 40s. Sunday will be jacket weather most of the morning, and maybe still a light jacket in the afternoon with highs in the low 70s under sunny skies.

Monday morning will also be cool, starting out in the low 50s with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. As for the next chance of rain, that will be midweek, Wednesday into Thursday, as another weak front moves in. This will give us our only chance of rain of the week, and should open the door to another beautiful weekend next weekend, at the end of the ten-day.

