Woman faces vehicular homicide, other charges following deadly July crash

Kelli Lemoine
Kelli Lemoine(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KILLIAN, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a woman has been arrested following the investigation into a deadly crash that happened in July.

Sheriff Jason Ard said Kelli Lemoine was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Friday, Oct. 15, on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless operation, driving under suspension, and an outstanding bench warrant. He added she was released after posting the $102,797 bond.

Brittany Costello, 35, of Denham Springs, was killed in the crash that happened on July 18, 2021, near Killian, according to Ard.

“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the surviving driver lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center line before striking the victim’s vehicle,” said Ard.

LPSO said the Killian Police Department initially responded to the scene on the south end of Killian Bridge around 8 p.m. and requested LPSO to handle the investigation.

