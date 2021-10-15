Ask the Expert
Two employees injured at BASF plant in Geismar

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Two contract workers at the BASF plant in Geismar were transported to a Gonzales hospital with injuries Friday October 15.

While emergency responders initially reported there was a possible fire at the facility, a BASF spokesperson later said that was not the case.

The spokesperson says the two employees were working outside a unit when they were exposed to a yet undisclosed substance.

CPR was being performed on one of the workers as the worker was transported from the scene, authorities said.

The Louisiana State Police Hazmat Unit is also responding to the scene, authorities said.

