Southern makes final preps before facing Arkansas-Pine Bluff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The opponent for Southern (2-3, 1-1 SWAC) this week is Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-4, 0-3 SWAC), which has done a 180 from the spring season where it played in the SWAC Championship game.

Things have gone off the rails for the Golden Lions since they blew a 19-point second half lead to Alcorn in week three. UAPB is going into Saturday’s game on a four-game losing streak, sitting with the second-worst record in the league.

It is homecoming for the Golden Lions, so maybe the Jags can spoil the festivities and maybe do a little one-two on their logo.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

