Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Southern makes final preps before facing Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Southern quarterback Bubba McDaniel (12)
Southern quarterback Bubba McDaniel (12)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The opponent for Southern (2-3, 1-1 SWAC) this week is Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-4, 0-3 SWAC), which has done a 180 from the spring season where it played in the SWAC Championship game.

Things have gone off the rails for the Golden Lions since they blew a 19-point second half lead to Alcorn in week three. UAPB is going into Saturday’s game on a four-game losing streak, sitting with the second-worst record in the league.

It is homecoming for the Golden Lions, so maybe the Jags can spoil the festivities and maybe do a little one-two on their logo.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU holds spirited practice before hosting Florida
LSU Head Coach
Ed Orgeron - 10/14/21 (Full Interview)
Ali Gaye during the first half of a game between LSU and South Carolina at Tiger Stadium in...
REPORT: LSU DE Ali Gaye out for season after surgery
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warms up on the field before an NFL football...
Bengals emerging star WR Chase wins Rookie of the Week for Week 5