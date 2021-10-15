Rain chances rise with cold front tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll start the day with some areas of dense fog, and a dense fog advisory is in effect through 9 a.m.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 15 (WAFB)

The heavily advertised cold front will move into our area this evening, and clear the area by very early Saturday morning, before daybreak. Our rain chances will go up to around 40%, mainly late in the day through overnight, and ending by 3 a.m.

Rain amounts will be quite manageable with totals at or below a quarter of an inch.

The front will move through before daybreak Saturday which means rain chances will go away and stay away Saturday before daylight.

We’ll feel the effects of the front most notably over both days this weekend. The weekend will be cooler with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. This temperature trend will last for the foreseeable future. The coolest temperatures should be Sunday morning and Monday morning with lows in the low 50s, perhaps a few upper 40s as well.

The next rain chances will come much later in the ten-day, next Wednesday and Thursday.

