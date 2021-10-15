Authorities investigating shooting at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating after a reported shooting on Southern University’s campus early Friday morning, according to a spokesman with the university.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and the Southern University Police Department are investigating after two individuals, who were not students, were shot in a residential area on campus.

The incident happened between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., according to school leaders.

The two individuals were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Just before 3:30 a.m., students were notified via the university’s Jags Safe app to remain in their rooms until clearance was given.

BRPD and SUPD are actively investigating.

Around 5:15 a.m., students, faculty and staff were alerted via the Jag Safe app that the scene had been cleared.

There is no active shooter or threat to the campus community at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.