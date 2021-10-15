Ask the Expert
Authorities investigating shooting at Southern University

FILE - An aerial photo of the F.G. Clark Activity Center, known as the 'Mini-Dome,' on the campus of Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating after a reported shooting on Southern University’s campus early Friday morning, according to a spokesman with the university.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and the Southern University Police Department are investigating after two individuals, who were not students, were shot in a residential area on campus.

The incident happened between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., according to school leaders.

The two individuals were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Just before 3:30 a.m., students were notified via the university’s Jags Safe app to remain in their rooms until clearance was given.

BRPD and SUPD are actively investigating.

Around 5:15 a.m., students, faculty and staff were alerted via the Jag Safe app that the scene had been cleared.

There is no active shooter or threat to the campus community at this time.

