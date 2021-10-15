Ask the Expert
Pedestrian killed on highway in St. Landry Parish crash

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Oct. 14 shortly before 11:00 p.m.

According to officials, troopers were notified of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 10 east of US Highway 71 in St. Landry Parish.

LSP has confirmed, Darrell Ray Thomas, 59, died in the crash.

The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed Thomas was walking in the eastbound lane of LA 10 when he was hit by an eastbound 2016 Hyundai Accent. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

It is unknown at this time if Thomas was impaired. A standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

The driver of the Hyundai submitted a breath sample, indicating no alcohol present, and was not impaired at the time of the crash. She was properly restrained and suffered no injuries. This crash remains under investigation.

