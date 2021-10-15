Ask the Expert
LSU holds spirited practice before hosting Florida

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said October 14 was the most spirited Thursday the team has had.

Ex-players have been talking to the team, getting the players fired up for the rivalry game against Florida in Tiger Stadium. Also, a current LSU player who is out for the season gave the team a little rallying cry.

Coach O said senior defensive end Andre Anthony organized a players-only meeting Monday that fired up his teammates all week and they are embracing a “next man up” mentality.

Another injured player, defensive end Ali Gaye, will be out for the remainder of the season due to a nagging injury that now requires surgery, according to reports. Gaye is the seventh starter that the Tigers have lost due to injury and the third player in just this week.

Orgeron said freshman Masson Smith will now play at defensive end in Gaye’s place, along with some other shuffling on the defensive line.

The secondary also won’t get safety Major Burns back anytime soon. He is expected to be out for another three weeks.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. The game can be watched on ESPN.

