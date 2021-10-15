Livingston Parish Council unanimously passes ordinance creating new safety rules on Amite River
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Council has unanimously passed an ordinance to create new safety rules on the Amite River.
“I think it’s a move in the right direction,” said Garry Talbert, Livingston Parish Council chairman. “I hope that this ordinance makes the 2022 spring and summer on the Amite River a lot safer.”
The new ordinance adds the following requirements:
- Provide video to people before they go tubing
- Life jackets mandatory
- Signs that show starting and stopping points, potentially dangerous areas, areas deeper than four feet
- Mile marker indicators to let tubers know where they are
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.