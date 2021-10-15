Livingston Parish Council unanimously passes ordinance creating new safety rules on Amite River

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Council has unanimously passed an ordinance to create new safety rules on the Amite River.

“I think it’s a move in the right direction,” said Garry Talbert, Livingston Parish Council chairman. “I hope that this ordinance makes the 2022 spring and summer on the Amite River a lot safer.”

The new ordinance adds the following requirements:

Provide video to people before they go tubing

Life jackets mandatory

Signs that show starting and stopping points, potentially dangerous areas, areas deeper than four feet

Mile marker indicators to let tubers know where they are

