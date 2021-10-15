Ask the Expert
Livingston Parish Council unanimously passes ordinance creating new safety rules on Amite River

The Livingston Parish Council has passed an ordinance to help make recreation safer on the...
The Livingston Parish Council has passed an ordinance to help make recreation safer on the Amite River.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Council has unanimously passed an ordinance to create new safety rules on the Amite River.

“I think it’s a move in the right direction,” said Garry Talbert, Livingston Parish Council chairman. “I hope that this ordinance makes the 2022 spring and summer on the Amite River a lot safer.”

The new ordinance adds the following requirements:

  • Provide video to people before they go tubing
  • Life jackets mandatory
  • Signs that show starting and stopping points, potentially dangerous areas, areas deeper than four feet
  • Mile marker indicators to let tubers know where they are

