Car part shortages lead to long repair times

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When you get in a car accident and have to take it in for repairs, you’re going to have to be patient, like you’re sitting in Baton Rouge traffic.

“They have to be patient, especially when it comes to parts because we have no control over that,” body shop owner James Stampley said.

Stampley said there’s a backup in car parts being delivered.

“I blame a lot of it on COVID when the factories shut down, I think just once they ran out of stock we had to wait until they stocked back up, so I have a feeling that’s probably a major part of the problem,” Stampley said.

It’s something Dominica Medine said they are dealing with too.

“We waited on a Honda fender, which is no moving parts, we waited on that for seven weeks,” Medine said.

And it’s not just the pandemic, Hurricane Ida caused damage to cars adding to the already long wait times for repairs and rental cars.

It’s estimated 212,000 vehicles were damaged by Hurricane Ida, according to Auto Facts.

“That’s a big problem because the insurance companies are trying to get the people out of the rental cars, but we can’t give people their cars back if they’re not completed so I do see the trickle-down effect from it,” Stampley said.

Medine said they are having back and forth conversations with insurance companies.

“The bad thing about that was it was a customer who was insured, it was their insurance, they had long run out of a rental, and they were just waiting on their car,” Medine said.

Medine said a normal wait time is about four weeks. Now, it could be two months.

