BRPD responds to teenager shot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) responded to a shooting on Howard Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

According to officials, a teenager was shot.

The teenager has non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

This situation is developing and we will update the story as more information comes in.

