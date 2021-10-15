BRPD responds to teenager shot
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) responded to a shooting on Howard Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
According to officials, a teenager was shot.
The teenager has non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
This situation is developing and we will update the story as more information comes in.
