BRPD assisting in search for remaining juvenile who escaped detention center; 4 captured

UPDATE: A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department has confirmed that four of the five juveniles that escaped Thursday night are now in custody.

According to BRPD, one juvenile remains at large.

The stolen vehicle has been recovered, police have confirmed.

Please contact BRPD at 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers if you have any information on the escapee or their whereabouts.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said officers are assisting the Juvenile Detention Center in a search for several juveniles who escaped from the center Thursday night.

The center is located on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport. The roadway is blocked off.

Five juveniles escaped the detention center just after 9 p.m., according to the spokesman. He added four of them took a vehicle and the other ran away. BRPD confirmed the suspect on foot has been captured. The vehicle is described as a tan, four-door Toyota Tundra truck with license plate number: X314899.

BREAKING: We just saw 1 juvenile being taken into custody in this police vehicle along Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Right across the street from the Texaco Station ⁦@WAFB⁩ https://t.co/xxUmD22GyD pic.twitter.com/a23bjYySFW — Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) October 15, 2021

BRPD said it does not have the names of the juveniles who escaped or the charges they were being held on.

EMS was also called out to the center after reports of injuries. BRPD said two guards suffered minor injuries. Police confirmed at least one of the juveniles had a weapon that was used to attack the guards.

Jim Caldwell with BTR said the airport police are also assisting in the search by providing security patrols in the airport.

He added there is no effect on passengers with just a couple more arriving flights and no departures. He also said airport police are patrolling and officers are at their stations inside the airport. There are cameras that cover areas inside the terminal, parking, airfield, and more and those screens are monitored, according to Caldwell.

This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.

