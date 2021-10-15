Ask the Expert
BRPD assisting in search for 5 juveniles who escaped detention center

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said officers are assisting the Juvenile Detention Center in a search for several juveniles who escaped from the center Thursday night.

The center is located on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport. The roadway is blocked off.

Five juveniles escaped the detention center, according to the spokesman. He added four of them took a vehicle and the other is on foot. A description of the vehicle has not been released. He also said police received the first call about the escape at 9:18 p.m.

EMS was also called out to the center after reports of injuries. BRPD said two guards suffered minor injuries.

Jim Caldwell with BTR said the airport police are also assisting in the search by providing security patrols in the airport.

He added there is no effect on passengers with just a couple more arriving flights and no departures. He also said airport police are patrolling and officers are at their stations inside the airport. There are cameras that cover areas inside the terminal, parking, airfield, and more and those screens are monitored, according to Caldwell.

This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.

