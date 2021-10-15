BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo wants your help naming new baby giraffe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is asking for the public’s help to name its new female giraffe calf.

Zoo officials say the female Reticulated Giraffe was born on Aug. 31.

You can vote for your favorite giraffe calf name by making a special donation to Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo.

Every $1 donation will count as one vote toward the name of your choice.

According to the Zoo’s website, there are three names to choose from:

Turmaini : Swahili for Hope, which was also her great grandmother’s name.

Willow : This name means “freedom” and willow trees are associated with grace and elegance.

Reign: A play on words. She was born in the rain during a hurricane, it means “to rule” and her parents both have “R” names.

All donations will go toward important conservation funding to save species in the wild.

The naming contest will end on Oct. 31st and the winning name will be announced on the Zoo’s social media sites.

