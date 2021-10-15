BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo kicks off 25th annual Boo at the Zoo

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host its 25th Annual in-house Boo at the Zoo on October 16, 17, 23, and 24 – Presented by Hancock Whitney Bank. This merry, not scary trick-or-treat extravaganza began in 1996 and has grown to become one of Baton Rouge’s most popular Halloween events.

Take a look at some key details for this year’s celebration:

· NEW THIS YEAR!!!! The Zoo is happy to have the Capital City Produce Pumpkin Patch! Thousands of mini pumpkins will flood the pavilion area for beautiful seasonal photo opportunities. Children ages 12 and under will be invited to take one complimentary mini pumpkin as they depart their Zoo adventure.

· The Zoo will be pre-packaging treat bags for all children ages 12 and under to collect upon exiting their day at the Zoo. There will no longer be treat stations around the Zoo, as in the past. This is being done to prevent crowding & eliminate additional touchpoints.

· Halloween costumes continue to be encouraged for all attendees. And a costume contest will be hosted this year, whereby attendees are encouraged to take a photo inside the zoo during the event and post it on social media using the hashtag #BRZooBoo2021. Zoo staff will select one lucky guest to win a Household Membership to enjoy the Zoo all year long.

· Traditional Fall & Halloween themed inflatables & decorated pumpkins will be sprinkled throughout the zoo for festive photo opportunities.

· Special character visits will occur on Saturdays from 11am-1pm.

· Holiday-themed enrichments will be provided to the Zoo’s animals throughout the day.

· The Zoo will offer regular café service, as well as additional vendor-sold refreshments in the Food Court, including Rice & Roux and SnoMobile of Louisiana.

Admission gates will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Zoo grounds close at 5 p.m. Regular Zoo admission applies, free for members.

For more information on Boo at the Zoo, CLICK HERE or call (225) 775-3877.

