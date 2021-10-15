Blaze sparks at Turner industries after truck slams into building

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge fire officials battled a fire that broke out at the Tuner Industries building in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 15.

Officials said the blaze was caused by a driver whose truck sped through the facility’s gate around 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Officials added they were able to bring the flames under control a short time later.

What led the driver to speed through the gate was not immediately known.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.