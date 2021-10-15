Ask the Expert
Blaze sparks at Turner industries after truck slams into building

Baton Rouge Fire Department
Baton Rouge Fire Department(WAFB | WAFB)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge fire officials battled a fire that broke out at the Tuner Industries building in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 15.

Officials said the blaze was caused by a driver whose truck sped through the facility’s gate around 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Officials added they were able to bring the flames under control a short time later.

What led the driver to speed through the gate was not immediately known.

