Angel Tree applications due Oct. 15

(The Salvation Army)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army in Greater Baton Rouge is gearing up for their Annual Angel Tree Christmas Campaign.

The program helps to give Christmas presents, clothing, and food to children in need on Christmas morning.

The deadline to adopt an angel for the Angel Tree Program is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

Sign ups are all online this year.

Last year, in Greater Baton Rouge, the Angel Tree program provided Christmas assistance to more than 2,500 children as well as food boxes for Christmas dinners.

