2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 7 Scoreboard
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is already Week 7 of the Louisiana high school football season and some teams have clearly established themselves as poised for the post season while others continue to search for an identity.
FRIDAY SCORES:
McKinley - 6
Catholic - 66
____________________
Woodlawn - 48
St. Amant - 41
____________________
Plaquemine - 54
Broadmoor - 6
____________________
White Castle - 48
East Iberville - 6
____________________
Newman - 7
St. Charles Catholic - 12
____________________
Hammond - 14
Covington - 34
____________________
Independence - 26
Pine - 35
____________________
Livonia - 6
Opelousas - 52
____________________
Vandebilt Catholic - 49
South Terrebonne - 14
____________________
CANCELED GAMES:
Houma Christian
Thrive Academy
____________________
