2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 7 Scoreboard

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is already Week 7 of the Louisiana high school football season and some teams have clearly established themselves as poised for the post season while others continue to search for an identity.

FRIDAY SCORES:

McKinley - 6

Catholic - 66

____________________

Woodlawn - 48

St. Amant - 41

____________________

Plaquemine - 54

Broadmoor - 6

____________________

White Castle - 48

East Iberville - 6

____________________

Newman - 7

St. Charles Catholic - 12

____________________

Hammond - 14

Covington - 34

____________________

Independence - 26

Pine - 35

____________________

Livonia - 6

Opelousas - 52

____________________

Vandebilt Catholic - 49

South Terrebonne - 14

____________________

CANCELED GAMES:

Houma Christian

Thrive Academy

____________________

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

