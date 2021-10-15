18-wheeler overturns on road known for major crashes, according to Central mayor
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler overturned on Greenwell Springs Road near Central on Thursday, Oct. 14, according to Mayor David Barrow.
He added the crash has created a hazmat situation in the area but he did not elaborate.
The city of Central recently started fighting to make Greenwell Springs Road safer after several major crashes, including one involving a school bus.
Many drivers say crashes happen because the road is narrow and curvy. If a driver loses control, the only place to go is the ditch. Some folks also believe drivers take the curves too fast.
