Zion will miss the start of the regular season

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without forward Zion Williamson for the start of the regular...
The New Orleans Pelicans will be without forward Zion Williamson for the start of the regular season.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans open their 2021 regular season on Oct. 20, and they’ll be doing it without the services of Zion Williamson.

The Pelicans announced that Williamson will be re-evaluated by doctors in 2 to 2.5 weeks.

“Zion underwent imaging on his right foot. (Doctors) who reviewed those images were very encouraged by the healing evidence there. They are very optimistic he will recover from this, and they have cleared him to continue his progression. The next step for him now will be running and on-court individual work,” said Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin.

Williamson was cleared to do running and 1-on-1 individual work.

There’s no timeline for his return to the playing court.

