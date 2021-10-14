Ask the Expert
Where to drop off prescriptions during Drug Take Back Day

(DEA)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents will have the opportunity to drop off expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs during Drug Take Back day on Sat., Oct. 23.

In the Capital Area, there is a list of collection sites that people can safely dispose of prescription drugs, including BRPD Headquarters located at 9000 Airline Hwy. in Baton Rouge from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To view a full list of collection sites, CLICK HERE.

For more information on Drug Take Back Day, visit the DEA online here.

