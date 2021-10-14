Ask the Expert
WBR Council revokes Raxx Bar’s liquor license following deadly shooting

Raxx Bar in Erwinville, La.
Raxx Bar in Erwinville, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Council appointed a hearing officer who has decided to revoke the liquor license of Raxx Bar and Grill in Erwinville following a deadly shooting outside the bar.

Trey Allen, 21, of Livonia, was shot and killed in the Raxx Bar parking lot on September 18, according to investigators.

Officials said Ronald Campbell and Deondra Lagarde, both 17, were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

Tony Clayton, district attorney of the 18th Judicial District, made a desperate plea on September 23 in front of the West Baton Rouge Council to temporarily shut down the bar.

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control held a hearing on October 5 about the bar’s license. ATC commissioner Ernest P. Legier said he ruled that Raxx would be suspended for a minimum of 30 days.

He added at the time that if the parish were to revoke the permit, then the state permit would be revoked as well.

