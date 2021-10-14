Ask the Expert
Two killed in I-10 crossover crash in St. James Parish

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a fatal car crash that happened Oct. 13.

According to a spokesman with LSP, authorities responded to a two vehicle fatal crash shortly after 6:00 p.m.

The crash happened on Interstate 10 east of US Hwy. 61 in St. James Parish.

David Curtis, 45, of New Orleans and Herbert Fernandez, 55, of Springfield died in the crash.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Curtis was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 in a 2004 Nissan Armada. At the same time, Fernandez was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2019 Freightliner Cascade. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan ran off the road to the left and crossed the median. After crossing the median, the Nissan entered the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 and hit the Freightliner.

Curtis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.  Fernandez was properly restrained at the time of the crash; however, he also sustained fatal injuries. He was also pronounced dead on the scene.  As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

