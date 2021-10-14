Ask the Expert
Truck hits building, sending 1 to hospital

A truck hit the Apex Construction building in Baton Rouge on Oct. 14, 2021.
A truck hit the Apex Construction building in Baton Rouge on Oct. 14, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on Thursday, Oct. 14, according to emergency responders.

A witness reported seeing a truck veer off I-12 West and into the Apex Construction building located on Interline Avenue near Drusilla Lane just before 2 p.m.

Emergency officials added it is unclear at this time where the crash involved a medical emergency.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the crash.

