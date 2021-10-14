Ask the Expert
SPORTSLINE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Scotlandville RB Chance Williams & Lutcher O-line

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The love was spread around to several worthy student-athletes because of their performances during Week 6 to earn them the honor of being named Sportsline Players of the Week.

Scotlandville running back Chance Williams, who was electric against the Walker Wildcats, had 22 carries for 186 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught another three passes for 28 yards.

Williams, his teammates, and head coach Lester Ricard sprinted to the 46-34 victory.

Four months ago at the Louisiana line camp, St. James head coach Robert Valdez was coaching up the Lutcher offensive line as a counselor. Friday night, the Lutcher offensive line dominated Valdez’s Wildcats en route to a win.

Daron Cooper, Donald Fleming, Sameij Scott, Brandon Boudwin, Jayden Dumas, and Donovan Arbuthnot led the way as the Bulldogs rushed for 457 yards on 50 carries in a 41-19 victory.

