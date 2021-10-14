NAACP teams up with local groups to stop the violence

The following information comes from the NAACP:

The NAACP, EBRP Schools, BRPD, CATS, YWCA, Board Member Dadrius Lanus, Board Member Tramelle Howard, & C.H.A.N.G.E. calls all individuals to join us in announcing a violence prevention partnership. This announcement will be made on October 13, 2021, at 2:30 PM in front of the School District Office at 1050 South Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, LA.

This announcement will be made on October 13, 2021, at 2:30 PM in front of the School District Office at 1050 South Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, LA.

Since the start of 2021, Baltimore and Baton Rouge saw a murder rate of about 26 per 100,000 residents, making them the deadliest of the 11 cities, according to data tracked by New Orleans crime analyst Jeff Asher. For this reason, this will take us all, and at this press conference, we will announce the kick-off event this Saturday, October 16, 2021.

