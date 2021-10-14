Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Highland Rd. at Lee Dr. closed for drainage repairs

FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Highland Road at Lee Drive (West Side) will be closed Thursday due to drainage repairs, according to the East Baton Rouge City-Parish.

The closure began Wed., Oct. 13 at 6:30 a.m. and will last until Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at 8 p.m. 

According to officials, the closure of the road involves drainage pipe repair near the area. The road will NOT have thru traffic; homeowners will have full access. 

Drives can expect major delays.

Detours are listed below:

EB – South on Parker to Burbank to Lee

WB – South on Lee to Burbank to Parker

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
DOTD announces shoulder closure in Ascension Parish due to debris removal
A camper trailer was the cause of a closure on I-10 East Thursday morning.
All lanes now open on I-10 East before Whiskey Bay after car fire
WAFB FILE photo of an I-12 road sign
Part of I-12 in Livingston Parish to be closed Sunday for DEMCO to run electrical lines
I-10 East closed at mile marker 131
I-10 East reopened on Basin Bridge following vehicle fire