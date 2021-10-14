Highland Rd. at Lee Dr. closed for drainage repairs
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Highland Road at Lee Drive (West Side) will be closed Thursday due to drainage repairs, according to the East Baton Rouge City-Parish.
The closure began Wed., Oct. 13 at 6:30 a.m. and will last until Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at 8 p.m.
According to officials, the closure of the road involves drainage pipe repair near the area. The road will NOT have thru traffic; homeowners will have full access.
Drives can expect major delays.
Detours are listed below:
EB – South on Parker to Burbank to Lee
WB – South on Lee to Burbank to Parker
