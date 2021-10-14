Highland Rd. at Lee Dr. closed for drainage repairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Highland Road at Lee Drive (West Side) will be closed Thursday due to drainage repairs, according to the East Baton Rouge City-Parish.

The closure began Wed., Oct. 13 at 6:30 a.m. and will last until Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at 8 p.m.

According to officials, the closure of the road involves drainage pipe repair near the area. The road will NOT have thru traffic; homeowners will have full access.

Drives can expect major delays.

Detours are listed below:

EB – South on Parker to Burbank to Lee

WB – South on Lee to Burbank to Parker

