Grand jury indicts two in Memorial Day shooting that killed 3, including a toddler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on two defendants in a triple shooting that killed three, including a toddler, at an apartment complex on College Drive a child on Memorial Day.

District Attorney Hillar Moore says the Grand Jury was presented all available evidence. Information regarding a fifth defendant who was only recently arrested will be presented to this Grand Jury in the near future.

“Based on the evidence as we know it to be at the time, my office agrees with the decisions of the grand jury. We look forward to receiving more information and developing additional evidence as this matter proceeds through the system. This was a very complicated and emotional case and I respect the diligence of these grand jurors,” says Moore.

Investigators believe the defendants entered the gated pool area where several people were gathered and approached two male individuals who were seated near the pool.

A short struggle occurred prior to the suspect firing several gunshots striking the two individuals. An infant child who was playing near the pool was also struck by the gunfire. The infant was at the pool with family members who were not in any way connected to the others who were shot. They just happened to be at the pool at the time.

Dwayne Dunn Jr., 16, along with Reginald Thomas, 20, succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The infant child, Ja’Tyri Brown, 1, later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.

