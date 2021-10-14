Governor John Bel Edwards set to announce $4.5B Blue Hydrogen Clean Energy Complex coming to La.

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to make an announcement on Thursday, Oct. 14 about a $4.5 billion clean energy complex that is slated to be built in Ascension Parish.

Governor Edwards will make the announcement alongside Air Products Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The move will reportedly make Louisiana a leader in the country’s clean energy transition.

Air Products is a world-leading industrial gas company that produces and transports hydrogen and other essential industrial gases to many customer facilities in Louisiana, across the U.S. Gulf Coast and around the world.

According to reports, Air Products will build, own and operate the megaproject will produce over 750 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of blue hydrogen in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. “Blue” products are produced utilizing hydrocarbons as a feedstock, with the carbon dioxide in the production process captured for permanent sequestration.

The project will create 170 permanent jobs with a total annual payroll of $15.9 million and more than 2,000 construction jobs over three years. It represents Air Products’ largest-ever investment in the U.S.

