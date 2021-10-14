Ask the Expert
Friday front will be game changer

By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Still patiently waiting for the cold front to move in, which is still timing out around Friday night. Between now and then, we’ll continue to have unseasonably warm and humid conditions with highs in the upper 80s again today.

Rain chances will be limited to 20%, and up to 30% Friday into early Saturday morning.  

Rain amounts will be quite manageable with totals at or below a quarter of an inch.  

The front will move through before daybreak Saturday which means rain chances will go away and stay away Saturday before daylight. We’ll feel the effects of the front most notably over both days this weekend. The weekend will be cooler with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. This temperature trend will last for the foreseeable future.

The coolest temperatures should be Sunday morning and Monday morning with lows in the low 50s, perhaps a few upper 40s as well. The next rain chances will come much later in the ten-day, next Wednesday and Thursday.

