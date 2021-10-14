Ask the Expert
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searches for man wanted for aggravated assault

Jerome Gerald Smith, 28,
Crimestoppers Jerome Gerald Smith, 28,(Crimestoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges.

BRPD says Jerome Gerald Smith, 28, is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, False Imprisonment; Offender Armed with Dangerous Weapon (4 counts), and Battery of a Police Officer

If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers:

Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from the website www.crimestoppersbr.com

