Cara’s House hosts free vaccine clinic for pets this weekend

Pet owners can bring their furry friend to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales near the...
Pet owners can bring their furry friend to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales near the back of barn 2 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sun., Oct. 17.(Cara's House)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - There will be a free vaccine clinic for your pet this weekend in Ascension Parish, thanks to Cara’s House.

Pet owners can bring their furry friend to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales near the back of barn 2 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sun., Oct. 17.

Free vaccines are being offered in addition to free microchipping for pets.

For more information, CLICK HERE, to visit Cara’s House online.

To view a map of the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, CLICK HERE.

