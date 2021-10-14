BRPD investigating after man discovered wearing uniform

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating after a man was picked up in one of their uniforms.

Pictures given to WAFB show the man wearing what appears to be a BRPD issued shirt, tie and pants identical to what officers on the streets of the capital city wear. It’s unclear exactly how the man was able to get his hands on the uniform but a spokesman with BRPD does confirm it is one of their uniforms.

“The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called out and they were going to take him to a mental health facility and when they got there, he had on the uniform,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely.

The agency confirms the incident happened on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. When EBRSO was called out to a group home on Gwen Drive for some kind of situation, they found the man in the uniform and notified BRPD.

“We had no idea that a uniform was even missing but once we confirmed, that’s when we proceeded to conduct our investigation,” said McKneely.

It’s unclear if charges will be filed in the case but BRPD say the man is currently in a hospital. They do know who he is but chose not to identify him at this time.

