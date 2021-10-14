Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRPD investigating after man discovered wearing uniform

Man found wearing Baton Rouge Police Department uniform.
Man found wearing Baton Rouge Police Department uniform.(WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating after a man was picked up in one of their uniforms.

Pictures given to WAFB show the man wearing what appears to be a BRPD issued shirt, tie and pants identical to what officers on the streets of the capital city wear. It’s unclear exactly how the man was able to get his hands on the uniform but a spokesman with BRPD does confirm it is one of their uniforms.

“The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called out and they were going to take him to a mental health facility and when they got there, he had on the uniform,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely.

The agency confirms the incident happened on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. When EBRSO was called out to a group home on Gwen Drive for some kind of situation, they found the man in the uniform and notified BRPD.

“We had no idea that a uniform was even missing but once we confirmed, that’s when we proceeded to conduct our investigation,” said McKneely.

It’s unclear if charges will be filed in the case but BRPD say the man is currently in a hospital. They do know who he is but chose not to identify him at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on...
Grand jury indicts two in Memorial Day shooting that killed 3, including a toddler
Mire is accused of going on a multi-parish shooting spree Saturday that left two people dead,...
Multi-parish shooting spree suspect indicted in Ascesion Parish, faces additional charges in Livingston & EBR
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Air Products announced a $4.5 billion investment in a clean energy...
Gov. Edwards announces $4.5B in new clean energy plant
Ali Gaye during the first half of a game between LSU and South Carolina at Tiger Stadium in...
REPORT: LSU DE Ali Gaye out for season after surgery
Raxx Bar in Erwinville, La.
WBR Council revokes Raxx Bar’s liquor license following deadly shooting