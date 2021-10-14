Ask the Expert
BRPD investigates homicide on Hyacinth Ave.

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting death that occurred around 1:40 a.m. Thursday morning.

BRPD says Emanie Gerard Anderson Jr., 29, died from injuries at the scene.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

This shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone having information on this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Division at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867

