Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Big weather pattern change with next cold front

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We will continue to see hot and humid conditions for one more day. The long awaited cold front is set to arrive late Friday night.

In the meantime, expect another warm and humid morning start Friday with lows in the low 70°s for many spots. Some areas of fog will once again be possible. Temperatures warm up into the mid to upper 80°s by afternoon. Feels like temperatures will eclipse 90°.

Weather Forecast for Live After 5 on Friday, Oct. 14
Weather Forecast for Live After 5 on Friday, Oct. 14(WAFB)

A few showers will be possible Friday afternoon, but the main rain will be just out ahead of our passing cold front. That doesn’t move through the viewing area until 10PM - 2AM. Rain amounts will be manageable with most picking up less than 0.10″. Severe weather is not a concern.

Possible Tropical Development for Next 5 Days
Possible Tropical Development for Next 5 Days(WAFB)

The weekend weather will be quite enjoyable. We see a big reduction in heat and humidity levels Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will trend several degrees below normal.

Weather Forecast for Florida vs LSU on Saturday, Oct. 16
Weather Forecast for Florida vs LSU on Saturday, Oct. 16(WAFB)

Early church goers Sunday and youngsters at the bus stop Monday might want a light jacket as lows dip near the upper 40°s.

A warming trend begins Tuesday afternoon. Highs return to the 80°s with a slight increase in humidity.

10-Day Weather Forecast for Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 24
10-Day Weather Forecast for Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 24(WAFB)

Moisture levels inch high enough to spark off a few showers Wednesday afternoon. Our next storm system and cold front looks to arrive late Thursday into Friday. This front won’t be as strong as this weekend’s front. A broad low continues to drift east over the open Atlantic, but only has a very low chance for tropical development.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 14 - Noon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 14 - Noon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, Oct. 14
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, Oct. 14
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 14
Friday front will be game changer
First Alert Weather 9News at 6 Weds. October 13
First Alert Weather 9News at 6 Weds. October 13