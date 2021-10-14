Big weather pattern change with next cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We will continue to see hot and humid conditions for one more day. The long awaited cold front is set to arrive late Friday night.

In the meantime, expect another warm and humid morning start Friday with lows in the low 70°s for many spots. Some areas of fog will once again be possible. Temperatures warm up into the mid to upper 80°s by afternoon. Feels like temperatures will eclipse 90°.

Weather Forecast for Live After 5 on Friday, Oct. 14 (WAFB)

A few showers will be possible Friday afternoon, but the main rain will be just out ahead of our passing cold front. That doesn’t move through the viewing area until 10PM - 2AM. Rain amounts will be manageable with most picking up less than 0.10″. Severe weather is not a concern.

Possible Tropical Development for Next 5 Days (WAFB)

The weekend weather will be quite enjoyable. We see a big reduction in heat and humidity levels Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will trend several degrees below normal.

Weather Forecast for Florida vs LSU on Saturday, Oct. 16 (WAFB)

Early church goers Sunday and youngsters at the bus stop Monday might want a light jacket as lows dip near the upper 40°s.

A warming trend begins Tuesday afternoon. Highs return to the 80°s with a slight increase in humidity.

10-Day Weather Forecast for Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 24 (WAFB)

Moisture levels inch high enough to spark off a few showers Wednesday afternoon. Our next storm system and cold front looks to arrive late Thursday into Friday. This front won’t be as strong as this weekend’s front. A broad low continues to drift east over the open Atlantic, but only has a very low chance for tropical development.

