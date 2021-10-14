Bengals emerging star WR Chase wins Rookie of the Week for Week 5

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Cincinnati Bengals emerging star receiver Ja’Marr Chase continues to make headlines as he has won the Pepsi Zero Rookie of the Week for the second time this season.

The former LSU Tiger was rewarded for his Week 5 performance against the Green Bay Packers that saw Chase catch six passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. Chase and Joe Burrow haven’t missed a beat since being teammates at LSU. Through five games Chase has caught five touchdowns for 456 yards.

The 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner became just the second player 21-years-old or younger to catch five touchdowns and at least 400 yards receiving in their first five games, he joins HOFer Randy Moss.

A product of Archbishop Rummel has continued to show why he was the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. So far, Chase leads all rookies in receiving yards and touchdowns. He leads the NFL in receptions of 40 yards or longer with four and is tied for seventh in receptions of 20 yards or more with seven.

