Summer-like now, fall-like later

By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unseasonably warm weather continues with mild and muggy conditions this morning, temperatures starting in the low 70s. Humidity is still pumped up near 100% so there could be a few areas of light fog.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 13
After some early clouds, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of an isolated PM shower. Rain chances look to be nearly zero over the next 48 hours as we wait patiently on the next significant cold front. Arrival still should be on track for late Friday into Saturday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 13
Rain chances still will be limited, even when the front moves through our area. Whatever rain we get should be very light, as computer models only have up to a quarter of an inch for the total period.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 13
Behind the front, we’ll have cooler and drier air with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s from Sunday through much of the reminder of the ten-day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 13
Have a nice day.

