Shop for a cause as Hollydays returns to the River Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hollydays will be back at the Raising Cane’s River Center from Wednesday, Oct. 13 to Saturday, Oct. 16.

The Junior League of Baton Rouge will host the annual fundraiser starting at 9 a.m. on 275 South River Road.

There will be more than 100 unique merchants and vendors from across the country in the marketplace. You will not only get a head start on holiday shopping but will support the organization’s outreach to thirteen programs.

Tickets for this year’s special events are still available and include:

Preview Gala | Wednesday, October 13, 7–10 p.m. Get a preview of the market, sip and taste the best that Baton Rouge has to offer and enjoy a phenomenal silent auction with entertainment. Tickets are $65.

Preferred Shopping | Thursday, October 14, 9–11:30 a.m. Get a chance for an exclusive early admission to the market and enjoy cocktails and an array of food samplings from several local restaurants. Tickets are $35 per person and limited availability.

Girl’s Night Out | Thursday, October 14, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Get ready for a fun girl’s night out with an exclusive jewelry pull from Kendra Scott including champagne and sweets. Tickets are $50 per person and limited availability.

Snowflake Soiree Children’s Brunch | Thursday, October 14, 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m.; Friday, October 15, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.; and Saturday, October 16, 9 a.m.– 4 p.m. This year’s children’s brunch is being reimagined. Children will be able to grab a winter craft activity kit and get a picture taken at the Snowflake Soiree photo backdrop. Ticket holders can pick up their kits at any time during the Hollydays market. Tickets are $25 per person and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Hollydays raffle tickets are back as well. A $10 raffle ticket can be purchased for a chance to win a Mercedes-Benz C 300 Sedan sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge or a $50 raffle ticket for a chance to win a Rolex 36 MM DATEJUST sponsored by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry. Raffle tickets can be purchased online.

In addition to the return of the in-person market, shoppers will be able to support vendors by browsing the virtual market at www.Hollydays.org.

