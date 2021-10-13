Motorcyclist killed in Tangipahoa crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on Wednesday, October 13 around 8:30 a.m.

The crash claimed the life of 52-year-old David Diddon of Kentwood Louisiana.

According to the report from LSP Diddon was traveling southbound on LA Highway 1061 on a 2010 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle. For reasons still under investigation the motorcycle traveled off the roadway and into an embankment.

Diddon, was ejected from to motorcycle and died at the scene.

Even though he was wearing a helmet he still sustained fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

