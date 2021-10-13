Ask the Expert
Mother accused of stabbing 1-year-old daughter in the back

Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.
Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.(Pitt County Detention Center)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – A mother is facing charges after an officer walked in on her stabbing her 1-year-old daughter in the back, police say.

According to the Greenville Police Department, Cierra Dyer, 21, dropped the knife when she was confronted by the officer and immediately taken into custody.

Police say Dyer was arguing with a family member over custody of the 1-year-old.

The toddler was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.

