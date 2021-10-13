Ask the Expert
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta

Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from a fight at a concert in Atlanta.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz, real name Torence Hatch, is facing new charges after a concert devolved into chaos in Georgia.

Hatch was charged Monday, Oct. 11 with second-degree criminal damage to property, inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespassing, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges stem from a report of vandalism at the State Farm Arena during the “Legendz of the Streetz” show on Oct. 1. The show featured 2Chainz, Rick Ross, Jeezy, and Gucci Mane.

Boosie’s performance came to a halt when a fight broke out on stage. Police say the reporting person told them Boosie and several of his associates jumped onto the stage and began damaging items that belonged to the production company and the arena.

Nobody was injured, according to police.

Hatch spent a night in the Fulton County Jail Monday and was released on a signature bond the next day.

Before the arrest, Boosie was kicked off of the tour for the calamity and tweeted out a $5,000 reward offering for information about a security guard or a stagehand allegedly pulling a gun on him and his team at the show.

