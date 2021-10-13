THE INVESTIGATORS: Former Trooper facing charges in beating of Aaron Bowman pleads not guilty

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Trooper Jacob Brown has pleaded not guilty to excessive force charges today during a virtual arraignment in a Monroe courtroom.

Attorneys say this is a first step even though they were disappointed that Brown was not detained.”We’re hoping to go forward and we’re hoping to see change. Yes, an arraignment happened but he’s still out and still working and doing whatever. We are still heartbroken and it’s hard to keep doing this but we will keep fighting for justice in this case,” said attorney Donecia Banks-Miley.

Brown was indicted on federal charges last month in the brutal beating of Bowman during a traffic stop in May 2019. Brown faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, if convicted in the case.

Part of Bowman’s arrest during that traffic stop was captured on home surveillance video.

In addition, court records obtained by the 9News Investigators state Brown beat Bowman 18 times in 24 seconds using a flashlight while cursing at him during the arrest.

The indictment handed down last month states the flashlight used to strike Bowman had been strengthened with a metal tactical cap designed for breaking glass.

An emotional Bowman was joined by his attorneys at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Bowman said he wants nothing more than to see justice in the case. ”I’m praying that we all get justice in this case,” said Bowman.

“It bothers me a lot and it hurts.” ”Aaron Bowman is still trying to find a way to live and to fight for himself. I do not feel that justice was served this morning by allowing Jacob Brown to still remain free and to be able to go to work and support himself at this time. We are outraged,” said Banks-Miley.

Attorney Lee Merritt said Wednesday that he is tired of talk and he wants action in the case.

He said the case is not being taken seriously and something has to happen now in order for real justice to be obtained.

”This is not something that we need another damn apology for. We want specific action designed to deal with the real problems within the Louisiana State Police Department,” said Merritt.

Attorneys say a status conference in the case is scheduled for November 15, 2021.

