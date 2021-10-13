Ask the Expert
Hot and humid until cold front arrives late Friday

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will keep a decent lid on the atmosphere through Thursday making for mainly dry conditions. Southerly flow on the west side of the high pressure circulation will keep us hot and humid also. But relief is on the way in the form of a cold front. That cold front is set to arrive late Friday into predawn Saturday.

9News weather 10-13-21(Jeff Morrow)

Long range models agree on the timing and strength of this front. Severe weather won’t be an issue, and most will receive less than 0.25″ of rain. The front moves through quick enough that drier and cooler air will begin to move in by sunrise Saturday. This means the weekend is going to feel a whole lot different than the work week did.

9News weather 10-13-21 gameday(Jeff Morrow)

Temperatures will be several degrees below normal for the weekend and the first part of next week. Morning lows Sunday and Monday could dip into the upper 40°s in a few locations. A modest warming trend begins Monday afternoon, but we really won’t notice until Wednesday.

9News weather 10-13-21 Live after 5(wafb)

Moisture levels will increase enough Wednesday to allow for a slight chance for afternoon showers. Forecast confidence becomes very low after Wednesday as long range models do not agree on the timing or strength of the next potential cold front. For now, we are keeping sct’d showers and a few t-storms in the forecast to close out the next work/school week.

9News weather 10-13-21 10 day forecast(Jeff Morrow)

