CATS tax up for renewal on November ballot hopes to expand transportation system

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This November, CATS is looking to voters to agree on renewing their tax in order to expand their transportation system, but according to BRAC the transit system did not meet all of their goals that CATS set up back in 2011.

“What we did notice is that all of those goals CATS either achieved the performance measure or made a lot of strides and got close in most cases,” says Trey Godfrey who is the senior vice president of policy at BRAC.

Now that the CATS renewal will be on the ballot soon, Godfrey says he analyzed the goals the CATS bus system set for themselves a decade ago, and says there are still some areas where they fell short.

“Some of them they were precluded from hitting by the pandemic, of course, and an increase in routes was mitigated by the onset of the pandemic. They did increase ridership by 10%,” adds Godfrey.

Some of the goals CATS did meet include moving to a grid system, which redesigned the route to make it easier to navigate.

They added 44 buses which included electric buses, but their original goal was set for 57 buses. They also wanted to decrease wait times during rush hours to 15 minutes, but they ae now at 30 minutes.

WAFB spoke to CATS Chief Administrative Officer, Pearlina Thomas, to ask why some goals were not met.

“It has more to do with resources and having the resources to be able to do that. I like to look at things as a wish list. You have a wish list, and these are all the things you want to do, and then you to have to look at it realistically and see what you can do.”

If voters do agree to renew the CATS tax, giving them $1.6 billion over ten years, CATS plans to increase their number of routes, upgrade several transit centers and reduce wait times to 15 minutes.

“We will continue our promises, so some of the promises like there’s an evolution. So, there are some things that are promised in 2012-2011 that aren’t really relevant now because things changes,” adds Thomas.

CATS is required to put their tax renewal on the ballot every 10 years, folks can expect to see this item on their ballot for November 13th, 2021.

