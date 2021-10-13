Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

All-American corner Eli Ricks to miss remainder of season

Elias Ricks of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin...
Elias Ricks of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida.(Gus Stark | Gus Stark)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tigers were dealt another blow on Wednesday, Oct. 13 during coach Ed Orgeron’s weekly SEC Teleconference he announced that All-American cornerback Eli Ricks will miss the remainder of the season.

Ricks, injured his shoulder during the Kentucky game and his family decided to have an operation on it to get it fixed Coach O stated. It’s a nagging injury that kept on coming back.

Through six games Ricks has 11 tackles, two passes defended and an interception.

The Tigers are already without one All-American cornerback in Derek Stingley Jr. and it is unclear if he will return this season. On Monday, Oct. 11 Coach Orgeron announced that star receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the season as well.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

LSU Running Back
Ty Davis-Price - 10/12/21 (Full Interview)
LSU Center
Liam Shanahan - 10/12/21 (Full Interview)
LSU Kicker and Punter
Avery Atkins - 10/12/21 (Full Interview)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs downfield after a catch but the play...
Ja’Marr Chase continues to make history with Bengals