On Your Side: Want items to arrive before Christmas? Start holiday shopping now

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -It’s not Halloween yet, but the Black Friday deals are here. It’s not a bad idea to start your holiday shopping.

Retailers like Amazon and Target already have Christmas cheer. Consumer experts say take note.

“Target has already started a new policy for them. A price matching policy. If you do buy something before Black Friday or all the way to Dec 24, if you find it cheaper at Target later, they will price match that,” said Mary Beth Quirk with Consumer Reports.

When one retailer does something, others will compete. Expect more Black Friday worthy deals before trick or treating.

“The more people shop online, the more shipping is going to happen. Which means potential delays. There have been shipping issues companies have faced. Or the demands for these products. They’re not making enough microchips for the products,” said Quirk.

If you plan to buy furniture or big appliances, better do it now.

Some consumer experts say you’ll be lucky to get those items before Christmas morning.

