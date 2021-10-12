Ask the Expert
Warm weather wears on, rain chances limited

Daily forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Daily forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 12.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few areas of fog this morning with more humid and muggy conditions. Rain chances will be limited today, generally below 20% with forecast highs again unseasonably warm in the upper 80s.

We’ll continue with this persistent pattern of warm, humid air now through the end of the work week.

Rain chances will remain low, at or below 20% the next several days. We’ll have a slightly higher chance of wet weather Friday into Saturday morning, as the next significant cold front comes to town.

Seven day WPC rainfall forecast as of Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Seven day WPC rainfall forecast as of Tuesday, Oct. 12.
GFS model through Saturday, Oct. 16.
GFS model through Saturday, Oct. 16.

After Saturday, we’ll dry out and cool down with forecast highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s through the end of the 10-day forecast.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Oct. 12.
10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Oct. 12.

