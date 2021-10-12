Ask the Expert
Supporting Survivors: The Role of Media and Technology

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Reilly Center for Media and Public Relations will be holding a Zoom roundtable discussion regarding support victims and survivors of domestic violence will discuss the role of media and technology as a tool in pandemic and non-pandemic times on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

According to a recently released report by lead investigator Dr. Fanny Ramirez, rapidly changing pandemic conditions forced domestic and sexual violence support organizations that typically rely on in-person communications and community-based interventions to shift their outreach efforts and direct services to a mostly virtual format.

Panelists will explore media coverage, the creation of awareness campaigns, the legal protections and challenges, and technology as an ally or a foe.

You can register for the event by clicking here.

