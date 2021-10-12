Ask the Expert
REPORT: Saints kicker Cody Parkey placed on IR

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York...
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.(Matt Starkey | Cleveland Browns)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints continue to run into bad luck with their kickers this season. After signing Cody Parkey on Oct. 6 the Saints have now placed him on injured reserve due to a groin injury he suffered during pre-game on Sunday, Oct. 10 according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

During the Saints win against the Washington Football Team, Parkey made three of five extra points. The Saints enter a bye week and hope to have Wil Lutz back on the team for Week Seven.

The Saints started the season with veteran kicker Aldrick Rosas, but was later cut after poor performances in the first four games of the season. Rosas only made one field goal out of four attempts for New Orleans before being released.

